A prominent psychiatrist and a champion boxer have been charged after the latter presented a series of fake medical certificates to justify breaching bail conditions.

Mark Xuereb, 53, a psychiatrist and Scott Dixon, 48, a Scottish boxing trainer, both living in Sliema, were arraigned under arrest on Monday afternoon.

Dixon, who has been out on bail over a 2009 cannabis haul, had failed to sign the bail book for some time. He had been granted bail in the cannabis haul against a €15,000 deposit and a €25,000 personal guarantee.

When the Drug Squad sought his re-arrest, Dixon presented a series of blue medical certificates in court to explain his absence. These were submitted before Madam Justice Natasha Galea Sciberras.

An investigation was ordered by the Criminal Court, leading to their arrest.

Xuereb, who founded Crisis Resolution Malta in 2010, was charged as a public officer, with altering and issuing false certificates. He also faces charges of giving false information to a public authority in a document intended for a public authority, in order for him or others to gain benefit.

Dixon was accused of forging documents and using forged documents, failing to update his identity card details and breaching bail conditions.

Both pleaded not guilty.

Dixon, from Glagow, turned professional as a boxer at 19 and held the Commonwealth welterweight title in 2000.

The case began with a procedural twist after it emerged that duty magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia had signed the arrest warrants covering offences allegedly committed between February 2023 and May 2024.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono pointed out that since the magistrate had already signed the warrants, she may not be in a position to rule on their validity.

The court noted that this was an unusual situation and paused the hearing to consider the matter.

On her return, the magistrate said she would step aside from hearing the case in light of the concerns. However, the defence then informed the court it had no objection to her continuing with the arraignment.

The magistrate said she would continue to preside over the arraignment only, and noted this in the court record.

Dixon was granted bail against a €3,000 deposit and a €12,000 personal guarantee. Xuereb was granted bail against a €10,000 personal guarantee.

They were both ordered to sign the bail book and a curfew was imposed.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia presided.Police inspector Darryl Farr prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono, Michael Sciriha, and Adreana Zammit appeared for Dixon. Lawyer Matthew Xuereb assisted Xuereb.