The professional associations that represent psychologists, social workers and counsellors have not been officially invited to a consultation meeting with the government over a bill that could make changes to their professions.

The Malta Federation of Professional Associations said that, so far, it had not been invited to a meeting scheduled for Monday to discuss the bill – even though they were the ones to make a call for consultation.

The federation includes the Maltese Association of Social Workers, Malta Chamber of Psychologists and Malta Association for the Counselling Profession.

None of the three individual associations have been invited, although they all have representatives on the Malta Psychology Profession Board, that issues the warrants, and has been invited to the meeting.

The federation said it was informed that the bill would be concluded by the end of the week.

This is in breach of a 2020 law, that brings into force an EU directive, and states that the minister responsible for a regulated profession must make information to citizens available before legal changes to the profession.

The law also says the ministry should “appropriately involve all parties concerned and shall give them the opportunity to make their views known before the introduction of new, or the amendment of existing, legislative, regulatory or administrative provisions restricting access to, or the pursuit of, the said regulated profession”.

It adds that, where relevant, the ministry shall carry out public consultations and shall allow the public a minimum of three weeks from the start of the public consultation to make representations.

The issue was raised on Wednesday when professionals voiced concerns that unskilled and unprepared psychologists, social workers and counsellors may be able to treat vulnerable patients if the proposed legal amendments go through.

The government is proposing amendments to the laws governing social workers, counsellors and psychologists. Planned changes include broadening the qualification criteria for psychologists that the warranting board is authorised to recognise and setting up an appeals boards that can overrule the decision of the current warranting board.

Concerns were raised because the three members on the appeals board would be hand-picked by the ministry

While the concept of having an appeal process was not disputed, concerns were raised because the three members on the appeals board would be hand-picked by the ministry.

The bill was tabled in parliament in late June by Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon. Stakeholders within the sector only got wind of it last week, as it reached the second reading stage. Questions were raised as why the bill was moving so fast.

Associations representing all three professions said they had not been consulted over the changes and they expressed their “great concern”.

In a statement, the Malta Federation of Professional Associations called on the authorities to “listen to the expert advice of professionals within their respective field”.

The social welfare ministry said it would hold consultations on legal amendments involving psychologists before a bill advanced further in the parliamentary process.

Asked about the federation’s claims regarding inviting association representatives, the ministry spokesperson said: “The meetings will be held with organisations working in the field. Technically, the federation does not have any legal standing, but nevertheless it represents organisations who will participate in such meetings.

“The right to an appeal is a fundamental principle of justice, stemming from good governance practices.”