Artist Etienne Farrell presents Bandiera Bajda (White Flag), a public installation that examines the social and emotional narratives surrounding fatherhood in Malta. The exhibition will be on display throughout June in Melita Street (the part that links Republic Street to Strait Street) in Valletta.

“It was, and perhaps to some extent still is, customary in Malta for young women to be warned that men are ‘a white flag’, meaning that they can wash their hands of fatherhood as they please,” says Farrell.

“It is a term meant to instil fear, that women bear the burden while men walk away without responsibility or shame.”

Narratives using visual language that is accessible to all

The installation includes nine symbolic washing lines hung with white clothing and bed sheets, each representing a different personal story or experience of fatherhood. Using mixed media, participants’ reflections will be displayed both on the bed sheets and accompanying panels. These panels will also display photographs of the participants.

The installation represents diverse fatherhood experiences including, among others, a father whose child passed away, a stepfather, a gay father, a prospective father, a widowed father and a foster father.

“What I find striking about Etienne’s work is her fearless ability to turn sensitive subjects into meaningful art,” says curatorial assistant Lola Bonnici.

“Bandiera Bajda will inevitably challenge societal norms. It does not attempt to silence women but rather extends the conversation to include male experiences in a thoughtful, inclusive way.”

An artist talk by Farrell will be held on the opening night, June 1 at 7.30pm till late. Additional talks from participants will take place throughout the month; on June 8, 15, 22 and 29. Participants include Jon Mallia, Nathan Camilleri, Clive Piscopo, Naeem Shaikh, Victor Galea, Manuel Cassar, Josie Vella, Reuben Vella and Manuel and Steve Aquilina.

Bandiera Bajda confronts familiar social narratives using visual language that is accessible to all, regardless of gender, culture or background. This installation will reaffirm art’s power to communicate complex truths in simple, universally resonant ways.

Bandiera Bajda is taking place in Melita Street, Valletta throughout June. Sponsors for this project are APS bank, Valletta local council, Trabuxu Wine Bar, JP Alpha and KitzKlikz.