In collaboration with the National Archives of Malta and their Memorja project, Heritage Malta is announcing a new initiative to document the recent history and personal connections of the community with the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum.

This call for stories seeks to gather memories and photographs from individuals connected to the site, enriching the narrative of this UNESCO World Heritage Site with personal insights and experiences.

The project aims to collect anecdotes and experiences of the Hypogeum from before the 1980s, highlighting the site’s influence on visitors and residents.

Heritage Malta invites those with recollections or old photographs of the site to share their stories. These contributions will not only enhance the historical record but also provide a unique perspective on the cultural importance of the Hypogeum.

The Hypogeum

Individuals who have photographs related to the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum are encouraged to participate as well. With the owner’s approval, Heritage Malta will make copies of any photographs shared, for inclusion in its archival collection.

“Whether you visited the site decades ago, lived nearby, or have family ties to the area, your stories are invaluable. Your input is worth gold,” say the organisers.

The Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum is a unique underground burial complex dating back to between 4,000 and 1,500 BC.

This Neolithic wonder, carved from living rock, showcases the remarkable craftsmanship of Malta’s ancient inhabitants. Discovered accidentally in 1902, the Hypogeum was one of the first sites in Malta to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. It stands as a testament to the island’s rich prehistoric heritage.

Anyone with memories or information about the Hypogeum can contact Heritage Malta by calling 2365 4353 or 2166 1565 during office hours or by e-mailing info@heritagemalta.org. There is no deadline for submissions and participants can choose to be interviewed or submit their stories in writing.