The government plans to ask the public about short-term traffic-reducing measures this summer, Transport Minister Chris Bonett said.

The decision comes months after the 2024 Budget speech when the idea of pausing some services during the morning rush hour traffic was first announced.

“We consulted with stakeholders to come up with measures to reduce traffic at rush hour. We are finalising a plan that will ensure that a number of services on our roads are not provided before 9am,” the budget speech had stated.

Bonett, who took over the transport portfolio in January, said his ministry will publish a white paper this summer.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

“The public consultation will be about short-term measures on the reorganisation and optimisation of traffic aimed at reducing congestion,” he told Times of Malta.

Previously, Bonett had told TVM he was persisting with the work done by his predecessor, Aaron Farrugia, and continuing discussions with stakeholders.

“We are now discussing internally and will eventually go to the public for their opinions,” he said.

Interest groups will be specifically asked for their input, he said.