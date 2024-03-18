A walk is being organised on Tuesday to "admire" some 200 mature trees before it is too late.

Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex is organising the initiative just weeks after the Environment and Resources Authority gave the green light to the Gozo Ministry to uproot dozens of trees along the road between Victoria and Marsalforn to pave the way for a new road project.

Starting at 10 am, the walk will start from the bridge next to the Capuchin Convent in Victoria, Gozo and will continue down the Marsalforn road.

Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex (DLĦGħ) said it was inviting anyone who loves trees and Gozo to join them to admire the mature trees in danger.

Daniel Cilia, one of the founding members, said from the outset, the NGO acknowledged the necessity of the Victoria bypass to alleviate the escalating traffic in Victoria. But DLĦGħ advocated for a significant downsizing of the road reconstruction project. This was accompanied by a firm commitment to safeguard historical and agricultural land, trees, and watercourses.

"Unfortunately, no specific assurances have been provided,” he said.

The NGO expressed disappointment with this result and opposed the "significant and unwarranted adverse effects" on the Marsalforn valley and road, where traffic congestion is practically non-existent.

"Additionally, DLĦGħ acknowledges the escalating public discontent regarding the overall state of construction and the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on Gozo's environment.”

DLĦGħ said that after months of discussions and years of planning, the final plans submitted by the ministry, based on data provided by its architects, portray more environmental degradation.

The NGO estimates that some 200 mature trees are set to be uprooted, exceeding the original estimate of 177 trees in the initial project version, with only 98 trees designated for transplantation. The proposed plans will consume 10,692 square metres of agricultural and other land, representing just a 12% reduction from the originally anticipated 12,170 square metres.

Covered by permit PA/03000/19, the project plans to widen the road to include walkways and a cycle lane as well as to eliminate dangerous bends.

A new road will also be introduced to move traffic away from Victoria’s centre.

The Gozo ministry awarded the €9 million tender for the project to GP Gozo Consortium in 2020. The consortium is made up of Gatt Tarac Ltd and Prax Concrete Ltd, which is a company owned by developer Joseph Portelli, and associates, Daniel Refalo and Mark Agius.