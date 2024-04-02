The public is being invited to greet President-elect Myriam Spiteri Debono as she walks from St John's Co-Cathedral to the palace for her swearing-in on Thursday.

Spiteri Debono was unanimously nominated to become Malta's 11th president by parliament on Wednesday.

She will be sworn in during a special sitting of parliament in the Throne Room of the Presidential Palace in Valletta.

She will leave her residence in Birkirkara at 9.15am for the co-cathedral where Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Following Mass at around 11am, she will walk to the palace accompanied by her husband Anthony.

The public is being invited to greet the president-elect along the route from the cathedral to St George's Square.

Spiteri Debono will take her oath of office at around 12.15pm and then deliver her first address. She will then greet the public in the square as Malta's new president at 12.40pm.

She will be accorded the national salute by the Armed Forces of Malta, inspect a guard of honour and observe an AFM flypast in her honour.

The ceremony will end with wreath-laying at the war monument in Floriana and the new president's entrance at San Anton Palace, her official residence.

The public and organisations were urged to hoist the Maltese flag on Thursday to celebrate the appointment.