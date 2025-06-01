The Apostolic Nunciature to Malta and the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM) are inviting the public to a symposium entitled ‘Educating the Heart: Rediscovering Our Core Values’ on June 12. The event is being held to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malta and the Holy See.

Prof. Carmel Borg is the event’s keynote speaker. The symposium will also be addressed by Dr Maria Montebello and Dr Ian Mifsud. Their talks will be in Maltese.

The symposium will take place at Dar il-Ħanin Samaritan Conference Centre, Triq il-Palazz l-Aħmar, Santa Venera, on June 12 at 7pm.

There is no participation fee but those attending are kindly requested to register by filling in the form at this link or by scanning the QR code on the invitation poster below, or by sending an e-mail message to secretarygeneral@sdcmuseum.org or calling 2229 0333.