Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria is hosting another public talk titled Did Christianity Survive the Arab Conquest? on Saturday at 11am.

Following a recapitulation of the main arguments for and against such survival, with particular reference to Lauxtermann’s objections − which involve a re-reading of the Greek text of the 1127 incident − recent research and publications will be presented, further supporting the thesis that Christianity in the Maltese islands was never completely extinguished.

This and more will be explored in the talk to be delivered by Stanley Fiorini, a senior fellow of the University of Malta and former head of its Mathematics Department.

His interest in Maltese history has led to numerous publications, either authored solely or collaboratively, including Santo Spirito Hospital at Rabat, Malta (1989), The ‘Mandati’ Documents at the Archives of the Mdina Cathedral, Malta: 1473-1539 (1993), the two-volume Mdina: The Cathedral City of Malta (1996), Tristia ex Melitogaudo: Lament in Greek Verse of a 12th-Century Exile on Gozo (2010), and, more recently, The Parchments of the Mdina Cathedral Archives, Malta: 1420-1959 (2019).

He also initiated the new series Documentary Sources of Maltese History, contributing – either solely or jointly – to the first 18 volumes. He has also edited various publications of the Malta Historical Society, of which he served as honorary president.

Admission is free but seat reservations are recommended by sending an e-mail to events@heartofgozo.org.mt.