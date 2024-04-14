The justice and social policy ministries will this Saturday hold the first public meeting on the promised reform of the Family Court.

The government said in a statement the meeting is being held before the launch of the public consultation document.

The discussion on April 20 will tackle access to children and child support, improving court proceedings, co-parenting and alienation, the role of professionals in the sector and better mediation procedures.

Those who would like to attend and participate in the discussion, which will be held at 10am at the old Valletta university campus, can call on 8000 2056 to reserve a place.