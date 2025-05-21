The government has signed a €4 million deal with tech giant Microsoft to make the Copilot artificial intelligence system available to civil servants.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the deal on Wednesday at the opening of the Public Service Expo at MFCC in Ta’ Qali.

He said that over the next two years, 8,000 people who work in the public sector will benefit from this tool, and they will be offered training on how to use it. They will also get access to a Microsoft-operated Centre of Excellence.

“We must ensure that our public service evolves with the changing realities of today and those of tomorrow,” he said.

This year's expo has the theme “Youth, their Future in the Public Service”.

Present for the opening was the head of the Public Service, Tony Sultana, who praised the government for investing in improving technology and highlighted the importance of embracing artificial intelligence.

The expo features large stands by various departments and entities within the public service highlighting their role and work. Besides indoor stands, there is also a large outdoor area that will feature shows, demonstrations and free live concerts.

The Expo village also offers various services such as ID card renewals and medical screenings.

The expo runs till Sunday. It will be open Wednesday to Friday from 12.30 pm to 7 pm. Over the weekend, it opens all day from 10 am to 8 pm.

Those wishing to attend need to register online beforehand on the expo website.