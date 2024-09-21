The Gozo branch of the English-Speaking Union (ESU) of Malta gave students attending middle and secondary schools in Gozo the opportunity to take an intensive four-day course in public speaking and debating. Now in its fifth year, the course was attended by 34 students aged between 11 and 16.

Divided into junior and senior levels, the course was based on the ESU concept of ‘discovering your voice’. Sessions enabled students to acquire the ability to communicate more effectively in public through skills that are transferable to different languages and contexts. The course has helped participants grow into confident, dynamic speakers – overcoming stage fright, refining their delivery and learning the art of powerful communication.

The skills learned and friendships made will carry forward into every future speaking opportunity, including the branch’s Public Speaking Competition held in January every year.

Sessions were facilitated by branch volunteers Nic and Dolores Carey, Peter and Linda Thomas, Sarah Rushbrook Williams, David Gahan, Colm Regan, John Barnes, Miriam Theuma Xerri and Pamela Zerafa.