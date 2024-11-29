Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria is hosting two events as part of its cultural programme this weekend.

The first is a public talk taking place tomorrow at 11am, titled ‘The Evolution and Cult of the Neapolitan Crib’, by Mgr Dr Edgar Vella, which builds on another talk given by the speaker at Il-Ħaġar last year.

Cribs have always attracted a wide variety of personalities: from princes to sovereigns, bankers to merchants, prelates to humble priests, and devotees to unbelievers. Above all, it has created a dazzling, fable-like atmosphere that enchants both adults and children.

The talk will particularly refer to three main elements − light, form and colour − which, fused together, reveal the infinite love of God towards humanity, according to Vella.

A leading expert on cribs, Vella was instrumental in introducing the Neapolitan crib to Malta through various exhibitions. He is the curator of the Mdina Cathedral Museum and secretary for the Commission for Catholic Cultural Heritage, overseeing all restoration projects carried out locally. Notable among his publications are his doctoral thesis, Treasures of Faith, and An Eighteenth-Century Neapolitan Crib in Malta.

The following day, Sunday, there will be a harp and wind trio recital by clarinettist Noel Beck, flutist Clara Galea, and MPO harpist Anne Marie Camilleri Podestà at 7.30pm. They will perform Elizabeth Poston’s and Howard Blake’s Trio for Flute, Clarinet, and Harp, along with other works by Claude Debussy,

Cheryl Frances-Hoad, John Williams, and Christopher Beck.

Admission to both events is free, but seat reservations are encouraged by sending an e-mail to events @heartofgozo.org.mt.