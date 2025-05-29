Just over a dozen alleyways in Żabbar are being completely rebuilt, the Public Works Secretariat said on Thursday.

“The Public Works Department is currently undertaking significant infrastructure works in 13 residential alleys. This investment will enhance the quality of life for more than 100 families living in these alleyways,” a statement by the secretariat said.

Visiting one of the work sites, junior minister for the sector Omar Farrugia said the works will mean a better environment for the residents living in the alleyways and the town in general.

Besides new paving, the project also includes the installation of new drainage and water services.

Żabbar mayor Jorge Grech said the undertaking is being made possible thanks to an agreement signed by the Public Works Department with 54 local councils to facilitate these types of projects.