We cannot keep on teaching for a world that no longer exists, says co-author ERIKA GALEA in conversation with Lara Zammit.

A newly launched book titled Generation Alpha in the Classroom: New approaches to Learning, written by Erika Galea and Olga Sayer, aims to encourage meaningful transformation within current teaching practices to reflect contemporary students’ needs.

Speaking about her latest publication, co-author Galea asks readers to consider the role each of us plays in transforming education, and how much longer we can afford to wait before adapting our teaching methods.

“As I reflect on the launch of my book, I am reminded of the crucial role we all play in influencing learning experiences,” she says.

“The responsibility to influence the present and future of teaching practices rests with each of us. Now is the time to come together and drive the meaningful transformation we envision.”

The author notes that Malta has emerged as a global leader in educational neuroscience, with scholars recognising its significant contributions.

Indeed, researchers and educators from abroad have travelled to Malta to observe the initiatives led by the Educational Neuroscience Hub, of which Galea is the founder and director, which aims to raise awareness of evidence-based strategies, with the goal of enhancing the effectiveness of the teaching and learning process, placing students at the centre of their education.

“Many may not realise how fortunate we are to access this knowledge, while other nations strive to reach Malta’s level – a feat I am proud to have initiated and continue to support,” says Galea.

“As its local impact grows, more will undoubtedly follow suit.”

She says, however, that this field must be approached with caution, as neuroscience is highly technical and requires thorough study before application.

Without expert guidance, there is a serious risk of misinterpretation and misuse, she says.

“Misconceptions about the brain can easily arise in the absence of sufficient research, underscoring the need for evidence-based understanding and delivery.

“This need for reliable research and informed practices has been recognised by the University of Oxford, which acknowledged the work being carried out by the Educational Neuroscience Hub in local schools – from nursery to tertiary – as well as in educational and corporate institutions.

“This recognition led to the publication of Generation Alpha in the Classroom: New Approaches to Learning, a resource to help practitioners make the teaching and learning process more effective,” says the author.

She hopes the book will mark the beginning of vital conversations that will spark new ideas and drive meaningful progress in education.

“The support from Oxford University Press in bringing together both Olga Sayer’s and my knowledge and expertise into this book reaffirms my belief that education needs more than just theoretical knowledge – it requires practical, research-based strategies that make a real difference in classrooms and lecture halls,” she continues.

Galea says this belief became especially evident when observing her own children, Matthew and Nicola – members of Generation Alpha – as well as students in schools.

“Traditional teaching methods no longer suffice,” she says.

“As McCrindle aptly stated, ‘Gen Alpha are the most materially endowed generation ever, the most technologically savvy generation ever, and they will enjoy a longer lifespan than any previous generation.’

“These characteristics underscore why education must evolve. To effectively support this generation, we need to shift our teaching methods to better align with how they process information,” she says.

Galea warns that, if we fail to adapt, we risk stalling progress and failing to prepare our students for the future.

“Rather than teach for a world that no longer exists, education must embrace new skills, critical thinking, and adaptability,” she urges.

The author notes that while the system provides the ‘what’, it is up to professionals to determine the ‘how’ of teaching.

The true impact on students, she says, comes not just from transferring know­ledge, but from its application in real-life contexts. With rapid technological advancements, much of today’s content will become obsolete by the time students leave school.

“This reinforces the need for educators to go beyond content delivery and become facilitators of both knowledge and critical life skills – emotional intelligence, resilience, adaptability, and self-regulation. Let’s use the content in hand as a tool to teach these skills,” says Galea.

“Educational neuroscience offers a framework for this transformation, providing insights into how the brain learns and how teaching can align with students’ cognitive processes to support deeper, more lasting learning.

“In saying this, we must also acknowledge that meaningful educational advancement cannot happen without the well-being of educators. If we want students to thrive – emotionally, cognitively, and socially – we must first ensure that educators are supported, empowered, and valued in their profession. Only then can they fully embrace their role as facilitators of knowledge and life skills,” she concludes.

Anyone interested in learning more about strategies for reaching Generation Alpha can obtain a copy of Generation Alpha in the Classroom: New Approaches to Learning via BDL Books.