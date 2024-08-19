On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Giacomo Puccini’s death, the Classique Foundation will be presenting Puccini 100 − Anniversary Concert at the Astra Theatre in Victoria, on November 16.

The concert features a star-studded line-up of internationally acclaimed singers headed by US tenor Gregory Kunde, considered one of the most accomplished singers on the international opera stage today, and soprano Erika Grimaldi, one of the most sought-after lyric sopranos in Europe.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will be under the baton of Joseph Debrincat, a well-established name in the local culture scene and in studies on Puccini.

The concert will include some of the most famous arias duets and orchestral music from masterpieces such as Manon Lescaut, Tosca, Madama Butterfly, La Fanciulla del West, Suor Angelica, and Turandot.

In addition, a lesser-known instrumental work will be premiered in Malta.

Booking is open, and one can secure seats online at www.teatruastra.org.mt.

The concert is supported by the Ministry for Gozo and Planning, Visit Malta, Teatru Astra, NDSF and the Social Causes Fund.