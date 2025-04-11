Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, who is slated to become Malta’s non-resident ambassador to Rwanda, “already has extensive contacts at the highest levels” in the country, the government has said.

The foreign ministry recently nominated the former MP to the non-resident diplomatic post.

The appointment still requires final approval from the government-controlled Public Appointments Committee in parliament, which is scheduled for April 14.

Asked why Pullicino Orlando, who also serves as executive chairman of the National Skills Council, was chosen for the role, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry cited his previous work in Rwanda and Africa generally.

“As a Guardian of the kENUP Africa Foundation, established in Kigali, Dr Pullicino Orlando is actively involved in non-governmental efforts to promote pharmaceutical equity in the Global South, in collaboration with the European Union,” the spokesperson said.

“In this regard, he already has extensive contacts at the highest levels of the government of the Republic of Rwanda. In 2022, he also participated in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting held in this country.”

The spokesperson also cited the dental surgeon’s time as an MP, where he participated in several delegations to foreign countries and international organisations.

“He was the head of the Maltese delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe for seven years. For two years, he was also appointed Vice President of the Assembly. He also represented Malta in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.”

'High-level dealings with international institutions'

Pullicino Orlando sat on the PN’s benches in parliament between 1996 and 2012, when a testy relationship with then prime minister Laurence Gonzi saw him quit the party.

Since then, he developed a close relationship with the Labour Party government, taking up several public appointments. Pullicino Orlando also ran unsuccessfully on the PL ticket in the 2017 general election.

The foreign ministry spokesperson added that his experience at the Malta Council for Science and Technology meant he had high-level dealings with various international institutions.

“These international efforts continued in his current role as Executive Chairman of the National Skills Council, most notably with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.”

The spokesperson added, however, that it is up to the parliamentary committee to determine definitively Pullicino Orlando’s suitability for the non-resident ambassador role.

Should he be appointed, the former MP will receive €5,000 per year, like other non-resident ambassadors, the spokesperson said. A non-resident ambassador is not based in the country they are accredited to, and the government often resorts to filling these roles with political appointees.

Resident ambassadors are usually career diplomats.