A Punic tomb complex dating back approximately 2,300 years has been found during works on a car park for staff opposite Mater Dei Hospital, the Foundation for Medical Services and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage said.

The discovery was made during trenching works for potable water installation, which is part of the road formation associated with the project.

The superintendence has been overseeing the site.

The foundation, which is responsible for the works, said the discovery included three rock-hewn burial chambers, each accessed through a central shaft, characteristic of Punic and Roman period tombs.

The entrance to each chamber was sealed with original slabs, and the contents inside included human remains and burial tools.

Human remains and burial items found near Mater Dei Hospital.

A team of experts, including archaeologists and osteologists, has been working on site to excavate, document, and interpret the remains, some of which have been transferred to the laboratory of the superintendence for further analysis.

"The findings, which include skeletal remains, cremation urns, and other funerary artefacts, provide a valuable insight into the ancient community that once inhabited the region. Preliminary analysis indicates a Punic timeline, although some artefacts suggest an extended period of use into the early Roman era," the foundation said.

Efforts are already underway to ensure the tomb is retained in its entirety, with plans for permanent controlled access to allow for further study and preservation.

The car park will accommodate over 130 vehicles.