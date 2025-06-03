The trial by jury of four men accused of being involved in the murders of lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is now in its final stage as Madam Justice Edwina Grima began addressing the jury on Tuesday morning.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella stand accused of supplying the explosive used in Caruana Galizia’s murder. George Degiorgio is already serving a 40-year sentence, alongside his brother Alfred, after admitting to placing the bomb under Caruana Galizia’s car and triggering it outside her Bidnija home.

Adrian Agius is accused of commissioning the October 2015 hit on lawyer Carmel Chircop, which prosecutors allege was carried out with the complicity of his brother Robert, along with Jamie Vella and Degiorgio.

They all deny any wrongdoing.

Tuesday’s sitting started off with a rebuke from the Criminal Court after defence lawyer Ishmael Psaila, representing Jamie Vella, summoned police spokesperson Brandon Pisani to present a copy of the press conference delivered in February 2021.

The court chastised Psaila for producing inadmissible evidence in the trial, after the Criminal Court, and the Court of Criminal Appeal had both upheld that the press conference in question was inadmissible evidence in the trial. The court found it surprising that the Attorney General made reference to it in his reply. It ordered that the press conference and Pisani’s testimony are expunged.

Psaila concluded his rejoinder by continuing to attack key witness, Vince Muscat’s credibility.

Madam Justice Grim’s address to the jurors started after a short break with a PowerPoint presentation entitled “Final Address”.

The judge reminded the jurors they were there to judge the facts and that they were judges as much as she is.

“We are not here to judge the victims,” the judge said, adding that “we’ve heard a lot about the case in the media, newspapers and social media. You may have formed your own opinions about the case but this cannot be brought into the courtroom.”

She also explained that a lot of arguments were raised by the defence whether the investigation was done right or whether the evidence brought forward was sufficient, and added that as jurors they are not here to fill in the gaps.

“You need to imagine yourself at a supermarket. You fill in the trolley then proceed to pay, will you pay for items not found in your trolley?” the judge explained.

She also warned against drawing inferences when one witness or another is not brought to testify.

“You cannot draw such conclusions, we have the evidence before us and that is what you need to judge upon,” Madam Justice Edwina Grima explained.

This led her to point out that they need to disregard the Police Commissioner’s press conference and the questions asked during that event, adding that this was inadmissible evidence and should have never been presented in the first place.

The judge explained that the prosecution and defence had to draw up lists of witnesses and documents to be presented during the trial. The Attorney General did not have Alfred Degiorgio, George’s brother who admitted to his role in Caruana Galizia’s murder, nor did it have Johan Cremona on its list. The defence included Degiorgio and Cremona on their list but did not summon them. Once again, one cannot draw any inferences from this decision.

The judge prepared a list of witnesses and divided them according to which murder they are related to.

“Here we have two juries of two murders in one. The murders are not related to each other. You need to evaluate the evidence in one murder and in the other,” the judge said, adding that when deciding they need to forget emotions and need to analyse the evidence according to law.

“Put your emotions aside,” the judge said, urging them to ignore comments such as “in a few months’ time you may have the accused seated next to you at a cafe” or “imagine yourselves or relatives in the dock instead of the accused.”

“Such observations have to be completely ignored.”

The judge also guided them to ignore remarks passed by the defence such as “innocent people go to prison” adding that “we’re here to serve justice. Justice according to law not emotions or fear.”

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are prosecuting on behalf of the AG Office.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is assisting Adrian Agius.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia are assisting Jamie Vella.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are assisting Robert Agius.

Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri are assisting George Degiorgio.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia is assisting the Caruana Galizia family.

Lawyer Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.

The trial continues on Tuesday afternoon