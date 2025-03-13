President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia backed the US proposal for a Ukraine ceasefire, but had "serious questions" that he needed to discuss with the United States, possibly directly with President Donald Trump.

Putin said he was "for" the proposal of a 30-day ceasefire "but that there are nuances" and that he had "serious questions" about how it would work.

"I think we need to talk to our American colleagues... Maybe have a phone call with President Trump and discuss this with him," he told reporters.

He also added that any Ukraine ceasefire must lead to a long-term settlement of the conflict and address its root causes.

"We agree with proposals to cease hostilities, but on the basis that that cessation would lead to long-term peace and addresses the root causes of the crisis," Putin said.

Ukraine has already agreed to the plan during talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

But before Putin spoke to the media on Thursday, one of his aides said the document only took Ukraine's position into account, and that Russia needed input as well.

