The Kremlin said Thursday President Vladimir Putin currently had no plans to go to Istanbul, where Kyiv and Moscow are due to hold talks, despite US leader Donald Trump saying he would be ready to go.

"No, there are no such plans at the moment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He declined to answer AFP's question on why Putin refused to go to Turkey and whether he would go if there was another round of negotiations.

More to follow.