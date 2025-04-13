After sitting in an hour-long traffic jam, where I had to keep my windows rolled up because of the dust and noise, and encountering countless eyesore building sites in places no building sites should ever be, I got home to the news that Malta plans to increase tourist arrivals to 4.5 million a year by 2035.

The government once again has brought up its wish to attract high-end tourists and wants to emphasise quality over quantity by improving our conference, festival and exhibition offerings.

Detailed plans include the construction (obviously) of a multipurpose conference centre, a theme park (because the whole island isn’t enough of a circus) and events celebrating our rich heritage (God knows what that will entail). I wonder if the people coming up with these plans have ever actually met a high-end tourist.

Let’s start with the obvious, shall we? The overall appearance of our island at the moment is shabby, to say the least.

And I don’t mean this in some cute Parisian way: we have holes in our roads, no dustbins for rubbish, and every second part of our towns and villages is being shut down on a daily basis to build some of the ugliest buildings known to humankind.

We could once be described as quaint, and, to be honest, we should have stuck to that as the Greeks did but, because we have no idea about who we are and what we want to be when we grow up, we keep trying to add skyscrapers to roads Minis can barely pass through.

When we do have big conferences, the island’s road system effectively grinds to a halt. Yes, this is usually down to bad planning, but the island is also small, and so far, wishing it were bigger hasn’t changed its size. Maybe they’re planning to introduce flying cars, too.

As for the proposed exhibitions, forgive me while I let out some prolonged, hollow, embittered laughter. Next to no money is pumped into arts and culture on this island, and it’s been like that for decades. Where is this money going to miraculously materialise from now?

I have heard endless complaints from my creative friends about how art is seen as unimportant on our islands, and, now, out of nowhere, we’re apparently going to put up these showstopping productions that will attract people with money rather than good taste. It’s beyond tragic.

Not even a month ago, the BBC published an article about how Comino is a veritable “hell on Earth” during summer when it is overrun by dirt and tourists, and, now, a mere few weeks later, we’re talking about the crème de la crème of the world coming here to relax.

It certainly gives the popular phrase, “small island, big balls”, a whole new meaning.

Before we start talking about high-end this and high-end that, perhaps we should take a few steps back, breathe and examine what is actually before us.

We don’t even have the basics down, and spent half last summer without electricity; wouldn’t it make more sense to fix existing problems than to create new ones?

Wouldn’t it be nice if our authorities thought of us and our mental health for a change?

You can try to put lipstick on a pig all you want; it doesn’t change the fact that it is just that. And you don’t need to be rich to see that either.