Much has been done since the introduction of the Embryo Protection Act, 12 years ago, by the regulating competent authority: the Embryo Protection Authority (EPA), which was established in the same year, 2013.

The authority has strived to see that its main functions are upheld by all involved in this highly regulated field and ensure that high standards of ethics are maintained by all professionals involved in procedures of medically assisted procreation and gamete donation.

As of 2015, IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) and ICSI (intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection) have been offered for free by the public healthcare to couples who meet the eligibility criteria. These services are also offered by another private, licensed tissue establishment in Malta.

The principal act, which came into force in 2013, was a very restrictive law, enabling only the services to be accessed by married heterosexual couples and the fertilisation of only two oocytes. As of October 1, 2018, embryo cryopreservation became legal in Malta and allowed under the Embryo Protection Act. This also brought change in the maximum of oocytes to be fertilised and licensed clinics now apply with the authority to have a maximum of five or eight oocytes fertilised.

Once permission is granted, up to two embryos are transferred into the prospective parent and the remaining embryos cryopreserved to be used up to the maximum age of 48. Known direct (local) donation of non-partner gametes (sperm and oocytes), as well as third-party identity release donor sperm and oocytes, are now being distributed from abroad.

The legislative amendments also brought a change in the definition of who the prospective parents can be and is now defined as any person, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, who has attained the age of majority and is a receiver or user of the medically assisted procreation techniques. Thus, all reproductive technologies services are provided to single women, heterosexual couples, lesbian couples and single males who need cryopreservation of sperm.

Services are now also offered to persons who require fertility preservation prior to oncology treatment or any other medical procedures that might interfere with their fertility.

The authority also grants permission for the cryopreservation of gametes to transgender persons, prior to starting hormone therapy and/or surgical gender reassignment.

The authority also grants permission for social cryopreservation to women who wish to preserve their oocytes at a young age to use later on in life.

After the 2018 legislative changes, the authority now also grants permission for the distribution of cryopreserved embryos from abroad to prospective parents who, prior to the coming into force of the amendment act on October 1, 2018 had cryopreserved embryos in tissue establishments abroad.

Following changes in 2022, pre-implantation genetic screening for monogenic disease is now also being offered and is offered both on oocytes as well as on embryos for specific conditions laid out in the subsidiary legislation.

The MDH ART Clinic, the public facility that has been in operation since 2015, thus saw it was due time to have an overhaul and bring in new equipment and upgrade the current facilities with full investment by the government.

Refurbishment has been going on since August 2024 and new modern state-of-the-art equipment is being installed and validated to have a fully-fledged fertility clinic, which will start operating in due course.

During this time of closure of the public clinic and as time is of essence to the prospective parents who wish to have children, the government also invested in a six-million-euro project to outsource the patients on the waiting list at the public hospital to a private, licensed tissue establishment, namely HOPE Fertility and IVF Clinic.

Although this project was costing millions of public funds, no price can be put on the life of babies born. This project has yielded many positive results and, while, in previous years, an average of 80 babies were born in Malta in one calendar year, in the first seven months of this outsourcing project, a total of 99 babies are expected to be born.

This increase has also boosted the national pregnancy rate. National pregnancy rates as reported in the annual report for 2024 by EPA now stand at 46.30%, with a 55% success with the use of donor sperm and 100% success with the use of donor oocytes.

The national pregnancy rate has increased by a massive 27.92% in just four years; in 2020 it stood at only 18.38%.

National take-home baby rate this year alone saw an increase of 9.13% over the previous year and, in 2024, was registered as 35.72%, with best results achieved from thawed oocytes and fresh embryo transfers at 87.50%, followed by fresh oocytes and fresh embryo transfers at 41.93%, while thawed embryo transfer cycles achieved a 32.25% success.

As an authority, we will continue to strive to see that the many strides we have made in this sector since 2013 continue to flourish.

Simone Attard is chief executive officer of the Embryo Protection Authority.