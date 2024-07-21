PwC Malta has welcomed four new directors into its leadership team. Effective as from July 1, Marie Claire Shead and David Gafà have been appointed directors within the Assurance line of service, Stefan Diacono has been appointed director within the firm’s Finance and Corporate Managed Services line of service and Etienne Falzon has been appointed as a director within PwC Digital Services Malta Limited.

“These appointments reflect the continuing diversification of our business, and the multidisciplinary nature of our offerings. This announcement also reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of development and recognising talent within our firm,’’ David Valenzia, territory senior partner at PwC Malta, said.

Each of these individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise, and their dedication has been instrumental in the operations of the firm.

Valenzia continued by expressing his confidence in each individual and his belief they will all play an important role in shaping the future of PwC Malta.

Shead joined PwC as an audit associate in 2005 after successfully completing her accountancy degree at the University of Malta. She spent 12 years working on various external audit engagements that vary in size and nature, both locally and abroad at PwC New York and PwC Milan.

In 2018, Shead took up the role of managing the day-to-day operations of the Assurance practice. Her focus is that of providing oversight and managing the operations within the Assurance line of service. She is also regularly involved in delivering internal training on external audit standards and processes.

Gafà joined the firm in 2008 after earning a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) degree from the University of Malta. As part of the firm’s assurance practice, he manages audits for listed entities, major private groups and public corporations in various sectors, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy, real estate and retail. He has also worked in the assurance departments of PwC in Sydney, Chicago, Boston and San Francisco, supporting clients in financial services, manufacturing and technology.

Diacono graduated with a BA (Hons) in management from the University of Malta in 1999 and received a diploma in taxation from the Malta Institute of Taxation in 2015. He began his career at PwC Malta in 1999, later joining a start-up corporate service provider to help establish its Malta office, before he returned to PwC Malta, pushing his career to the next level.

Diacono has extensive experience in company accounting, corporate compliance, administrative matters and corporate restructuring. He heads the liquidation team, manages a portfolio of medium-sized and multinational companies and delivers training courses both internally and to clients.

Falzon graduated with a master’s degree in business administration from Henley Business School in 2010 and joined PwC Malta in 2022 after working for more than 20 years in business applications implementation. He has extensive experience in leading global teams and driving complex and challenging engagements, both with local and international clients, and is currently leading the firm’s Microsoft Business Applications practice.