Joe Aquilina, 72, has been passionate about music since he was a boy.

However, his dreams of becoming a musician were sidelined for decades as he prioritised his career and family.

Now, thanks to the government's Qatt Mhu Tard initiative, Aquilina can finally pursue his lifelong passion. Qatt Mhu Tard is derived from the Maltese 'qatt m'hu tard', which translates to 'it's never late'.

Aquilina has been writing spiritual Christian music for years and has even organised karaoke nights in Maltese for other senior citizens.

However, as he said, “the problem is you need to be a millionaire to publish a song,” indicating that financial constraints have always held him back despite having the time and talent.

With the initiative's help, Aquilina can now produce 10 new songs which he is excited to share on his YouTube channel.

Aquilina pointed out that many older people engage in creative hobbies such as poetry and art, but their work often goes unnoticed. He urged people aged 65 and older to apply for the Qatt Mhu Tard initiative, reminding them of the famous Elvis song, It’s Now or Never.

The initiative was officially launched on Monday by Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, who described it as an opportunity for seniors to fulfil their dreams.

“We want to help you start your project today, whether through financial support or connecting you with the right people,” Agius Galea said.

A total of €10,000 has been allocated to this voluntary initiative, with each applicant eligible for up to €1,000 in funding. Initially focusing on music-related projects like Aquilina’s, the initiative plans to expand to include drama, literature, and other creative endeavours.

Interested applicants must be 65 or older and are encouraged to involve younger generations in their projects.

Applications are open until September 15 at senior service centers in Malta and Gozo, online, or by calling 2278 8900.

Malcolm Paul Agius Galea Photo: Matthew Mirabelli