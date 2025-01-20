Gozo’s Żebbuġ local council and eNGO Din L-Art Ħelwa are concerned the government is delaying the restoration of the island’s historic Qbajjar battery due to commercial interest in the site.

Built by the Knights in the early 18th century, the Qolla l-Bajda artillery battery, as it is also known, is one of a series of coastal fortifications. It is the only one of its kind left standing in Gozo, but since being abandoned by the British in the 19th century, has borne the brunt of the northwest wind.

The previous tenants of the battery turned it into a disco and snack bar, making several alterations to the structure in the process.

Despite the battery being in an advanced state of disrepair as a result, the council said it had encountered deafening silence from the authorities, with various emails sent to highlight the issue over the years being completely ignored by the culture ministry and the Lands Authority.

The last such email, seen by Times of Malta, was sent to Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, the minister responsible for the Lands Authority, on September 24.

Żebbug mayor Baskal Saliba said the council’s top priority is for urgent restoration works before the damage becomes irreversible. The second priority is for the site to be opened to the public, an idea Saliba says has unanimous support among council members.

Din L-Art Ħelwa repeatedly made it clear it is willing to help out with the restoration of the property

“The funds are available for Din L-Art Ħelwa to carry out the required works, and they have a great track record working on similar restoration projects. But the council fears the government is dragging its feet because of commercial interests,” the PN mayor said.

These concerns were echoed by DLĦ president Patrick Calleja.

“We have repeatedly made it clear that we are willing to help out with the restoration of the property, but we suspect there’s a lot of pressure on the government to give it back to private entities, like Fort Chambray on a smaller scale,” Calleja said.

He was referring to the British-era barracks in the Għajnsielem fortress that will be demolished and reassembled elsewhere to make way for a five-star hotel and apartments.

The Żebbug council is urging the government to carry out desperately needed restoration work on the battery.

Qbajjar battery's disco past

In 1978, the government leased the battery to Francis Vella, who converted it into a disco and snack bar. In the process, some structures were built on the gun platform, the entrance was enlarged, and the ramp leading to it was replaced by a flight of steps.

The emphyteusis was transferred to Rook Ltd in 1981, and while the lease expired in 2003, the company continued to occupy the battery.

The Lands Authority, then the Land Department, issued an eviction order in 2007. This led to Rook Ltd opening a case in the constitutional court against the department. Between 2014 and 2016, one party or another failed to turn up to several court hearings, which led to the case being abandoned.

Since then, the Lands Authority has technically had control of the site which, however, has remained derelict.

Asked to confirm whether the site could once again be handed over to a private operator, both the Lands Authority and culture ministry replied with an identical statement: “Heritage Malta and the Lands Authority (as administrator of the property) are engaged in a combined effort to intervene on urgent matters related to the current state of the property,” they said.

Attempts to reach the previous tenants were unsuccessful.