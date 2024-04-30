The Żebbuġ Gozo local council and the St Mary Philharmonic Society are hosting an evening of music titled Colours of Spring – Symphonic Concert at the Qbajjar promenade in Marsalforn on May 17.

The event, being held under the musical direction of Joseph Grech, will feature a fusion of musical styles and talents, including the Santa Marija Band of Żebbuġ, the Gozo Youth Orchestra, DJ Micimago and guest singers Jolene Samhan and Ludwig Galea.

The symphonic concert is part of the broader initiative supported by the Gozo Action Group LEADER Programme, ‘Gozitan Attractions and Innovative Events for all Seasons – Develop Gozo’s all-season tourism pro­duct offering’ (Third Call), the Gozo Cultural and Heritage Directorate at the Ministry for Gozo and Planning and the Malta Tourism Authority.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 7927 3580 or follow the event’s social media pages.