This November, the QLZH Foundation, in partnership with QuickLets, Zanzi Homes and QLC is excited to kick off a groundbreaking campaign aimed at raising awareness for men’s mental health. Supported by key sponsors including Fort Fitness, Myoka Spas, Dr Juice, and makeup artist Martina Bugeja, this initiative seeks to shine a light on the often-hidden mental health challenges faced by men.

At the core of this campaign is the #GlowUpForMensHealth video series, which utilizes eye-catching UV blacklight visuals to portray the struggles that many men endure in silence. This creative approach not only captures the attention of viewers but also conveys an important message: discussing mental health openly is essential for fostering understanding and support.

The importance of addressing men’s mental health

Research indicates that men are less likely to seek help for mental health issues, with only about 30 per cent feeling comfortable reaching out for support. Alarmingly, one in eight men will confront depression, while nearly 20% will experience anxiety at some point in their lives. Societal expectations and stigma often complicate these issues, making it harder for men to talk about their experiences.

Fostering community engagement and support

The QLZH Foundation’s campaign is a call to action, encouraging the community to participate in open conversations about mental health and provide support to one another. Throughout November, the series will feature videos of participants, reminding everyone that mental health challenges are common and that no one needs to face them alone.

We urge anyone who is struggling to reach out to the Richmond Foundation, which offers crucial resources and assistance for mental health. Together, we can dismantle the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and cultivate an environment where seeking help is not only accepted but encouraged.

Join us in spreading this vital message throughout November, and let’s work together to illuminate the discussion on men’s mental health for a brighter, healthier future.