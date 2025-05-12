The Qormi local council is opposing the conversion of a historic 18th century palazzo, which lies in the heart of town, into a boutique hotel.

The application, PA/00472/25 by Pecunia European Properties Ltd, proposes the demolition of derelict structures and the construction of an extension to the existing Knights-era property on Triq il-Kbira, as well as changing the use of the property from a private residence to boutique tourism accommodation.

Part of the development, which is located in Qormi’s urban conservation area, would see guest rooms constructed in the palazzo’s sprawling gardens.

In its objection, the council argued that the plans would lead to the encroachment and destruction of more than 1,000 square metres of the very few remaining green enclaves in the San Ġorġ village core.

“The proposed development is significantly out of proportion for a boutique hotel, which by its inherent definition is small scale in nature (both in terms of dimension and operation) and characterised by quaint and/or historic décor and architecture. Such features distinguish ‘boutique hotels’ from other hotel accommodations,” the council said, noting that the project also included 16 swimming pools.

The council emphasised that it had no objection to the restoration of the existing palazzo structure but had grave concerns when it came to the development, which it said would lead to the ruin of the “majestic” garden.

Residents in the area, the council said, had raised concerns regarding the impact that the project might have on this existing historic water table in terms of their right of access it and of the quality of water due to plausible spill-offs from drainage, chlorine and use of pesticides.

NGO Moviment Graffitti is also objecting to the project.

“We cannot allow such green enclaves and gardens within our village cores to become commercial enterprises, where our village cores become hubs for tourists to enjoy, and where residents must put up with this commercial activity on a daily basis,” Graffitti wrote on social media.

The NGO added that green enclaves and gardens must be safeguarded by the Planning Authority, since they also hold intrinsic architectural value in and of themselves.

The project’s architect, AP Valletta’s Rosanne Axiak, insisted that the central area of the garden would be retained, with the guest rooms being built around its perimeter. Some dilapidated structures would be demolished.

The project architect’s plans show the central area of the palazzo’s garden would be retained, with the guest rooms being built around its perimeter.

“Contrary to what has been said, the garden’s features are not from the baroque era. They are made of concrete and we believe they were added in the 1950s or 60s. In fact they do not appear in aerial photos taken in 1942,” she said.

Axiak said the additional buildings would be kept as low-lying as possible, while the existing palazzo building would house the reception, restaurant, lounge and administrative offices, and would be partially open to the public.

“We always try to be as respectful as possible in our proposals involving historic sites and their architectural context,” she said.

Regarding the swimming pools, Axiak explained that there would be one communal pool, while the remaining pools were small plunge pools adjoining the guest rooms.

In remarks submitted to the PA, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage also noted the importance of the garden as a “significant urban green lung” in Qormi’s UCA.

“Any significant features within the garden may warrant preservation and integration within the proposal. This aspect of the development will be subject to further review,” the SCH said.