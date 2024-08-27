Quad Central has become the first building in Malta to achieve LEED Platinum certification, a prestigious accolade awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC). This certification underscores Quad Central’s commitment to sustainability, positioning it as a leader in environmental management and sustainable building practices not only in Malta but also across Europe.

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is the world’s foremost green building rating system, providing a comprehensive framework for creating healthy, efficient, and cost-effective buildings. Achieving LEED Platinum, the highest level of certification, is a testament to Quad Central’s dedication to minimising environmental impact while maximising economic and social benefits.

As the first building in Malta to receive this prestigious certification, Quad Central joins global landmarks like The Crystal, London, which was the first in the world to achieve LEED Platinum certification and Apple Park, Cupertino, California, one of the largest LEED Platinum-certified structures in the world, powered by renewable energy sources, among other prestigious and renowned developments. This achievement is not just a milestone for Quad Central but a significant step forward for the Maltese market, demonstrating the potential for sustainable development, and setting a benchmark for future projects, inspiring businesses and organisations to pursue sustainable practices.

“We are immensely proud to achieve LEED Platinum certification, a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and excellence,” said Sandro Attard, general manager at Quad Central. “This achievement not only reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship but also sets a new standard for sustainable development in Malta and beyond.”

Quad Central’s journey towards sustainability has been meticulously planned to enhance environmental quality, economic efficiency, and community well-being. This recognition solidifies its role as a pillar of sustainability in Malta, inspiring future projects and fostering a more vibrant community within the Central Business District.