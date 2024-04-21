This item appeared in the ‘Connecting Malta to mainland Europe’ supplement by ATTO published with The Sunday Times of Malta on April 7, 2024

Falcotrans Limited, is one of Malta’s leading and long-established freight forwarders equipped to collect and deliver all types of cargo throughout Europe and outside, whether it is groupage or a full load service, providing import and export services to its clientele. It also provides customs clearance services and the unloading of sea-containers for its clients.

Falcotrans Ltd specialises in the transportation services throughout the European market of chilled, frozen, dry and perishable food. Falcotrans Ltd, also excels in the transportation to and from Malta of medical and healthcare services to pharmaceutical clients in regulated European markets. It can be said that the company is responsible for a large chunk of imports to the Maltese islands, including pharmaceuticals and food products delivered to their clients’ doorstep from all over the world.

Falcotrans Ltd uses a network of temperature-controlled trucks called reefers, which can transport items through various weather fluctuations. The temperature-controlled vehicles for sensitive high-value products, ensure integrity and quality. Falcotrans Ltd follows ‘Good Distribution Practices’ and provides real-time visibility, shipment tracking, and performance monitoring. The refrigerated units monitor interior load temperatures, ensuring cargo is maintained at constant temperatures. Falcotrans Ltd provides up-to-the-minute temperature print-outs and transparent GPS tracking for online temperature monitoring and location control.

Furthermore, it offers complete logistics solutions for the seafood sector, which include a fleet of refrigerated vehicles that are constantly supervised and distribution services for both retail and wholesale sectors. All vehicles are sanitized and calibrated to industry standards, ensuring safe delivery of goods. Falcotrans Ltd has a multi-modal shipping capability cater to the needs of fishermen, food processors, and retailers, ensuring a closed cold chain and audit trail. It ensures that the product quality is maintained by subzero temperatures in refrigerated trucks and warehouses.

Falcotrans Ltd is also known as the top food and beverage transporter, handling international premium brands from Europe, the US, Asia and Latin America. With decades of experience, it works closely with distributors to minimise shipping costs and increase market competitiveness.

Falcotrans Ltd works closely with its drivers to ensure proper maintenance and safety requirements. Its fleet ranges from small car-drive units to 40ft articulated units, and all drivers are trained and compliant with EU regulations.

Quality is a key consideration in every aspect of Falcotrans Ltd operations, and the company has implemented quality control across the board and gained ISO 9001 Certification.

Falcotrans Ltd employs over 120 employees and its main clients are the local leading supermarkets and food retail chains and importers, importers of goods and pharmaceutical manufacturers for the transportation of their imports and exports.