Attracting high-spending tourists is a must but it would be wrong to take any drastic measures to cut the number of incoming visitors, Clayton Bartolo said.

The tourism minister was reacting to recent observations made by Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) president Tony Zahra, who suggested Malta is nearing its maximum tourist capacity.

In a recent interview with Times of Malta, Zahra expressed concerns that the island might have been “too successful” in attracting low-spending concertgoers and cruise liner visitors, which could strain the tourism sector.

Speaking at an event yesterday, Bartolo acknowledged the need to attract tourists who spend more but cautioned against any drastic measures aimed at reducing tourist numbers.

“It is true we need tourists who will spend more than in previous years but we cannot simply stop everything to reduce the number of tourists dramatically,” he said.

He pointed out that part of the government’s tourism strategy involves shifting the tourist profile towards those likely to spend more during their visits. This aligns with Zahra’s suggestion that Malta should focus on attracting older, higher-spending tourists.

It is true we need tourists who will spend more than in previous years but we cannot simply stop everything to reduce the number of tourists dramatically

Zahra also criticised the state the sector is in, implying lack of vision. A “vision”, he remarked, could address many growing problems.

However, Bartolo pointed out that “the vision is already in place and is being implemented”. He noted that a long-term strategy extending to 2030 is being pursued, with the intention to monitor and adjust it as needed.

A key component of this vision is tourism, which Bartolo believes yields positive results.

“The fact is that we are witnessing sustainable tourism with growth that we can maintain. While tourist numbers may not always increase, what matters most is the rise in expenditure,” Bartolo added.

He pointed to an expected tourism expenditure of €3 billion and described the recent winter season as “one of the best ever for the sector”.

Inbound tourists totalled 888,118 in the first four months, a 25.1 per cent increase over the same period in 2023.