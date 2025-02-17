Following a formibidable 2024, a record breaking year for QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, part of Malta’s largest real estate group, the company has awarded its Head of Letting, Marc Zammit Lupi and Head of Sales, Paul Trapani Galea Feriol share benefits. The represent a bonus reward to the two head of departments for driving goals and sales through the roof in 2024 as well as for showing unwaivering commitment to their roles.

Starting as the company’s very first and longest standing letting specialist nearly a decade ago, Zammit Lupi didn’t just clock in and out, he made an impact. With a sharp eye for the rental market and an undeniable passion for the industry, he quickly climbed the ranks, opening his own franchise in Spinola before stepping into leadership as brand manager. Today, as Head of Letting, he’s shaping the future of Malta’s leading letting agency.

Looking back on his journey, Zammit Lupi describes QuickLets as more than just a company or a job, but a a place of growth, learning, and evolution. His impact isn’t just local either. In 2024, he represented QuickLets at Cityscape Global in Riyadh, putting Malta’s rental market on the international stage. From being the first guy in to leading the way, Zammit Lupi’s career is a testament to ambition, passion, and a drive to keep pushing forward.

His counterpart, Paul Trapani Galea Feriol entered the real estate marketing to redefining the game. His journey started back in 2002 when he jumped into Malta’s luxury property market, spending four years sharpening his skills and making a name for himself. Fast forward to 2019, and he took on a whole new challenge as Head of Sales at Zanzi Homes with a mission to push the brand to the forefront of the industry.

Under Trapani Galea Feriol’s leadership, Zanzi Homes has doubled its targets two years in a row, expanded into key markets like large scale sites a high-end property where he was pivotal in giving birth to Zanzi Prime.

Trapani Galea Feriol’s leadership style is all about people. He firmly believes that "A happy agent is a successful agent," and he’s built a culture that reflects just that. Zanzi Homes isn’t just another real estate agency, it’s home to thriving property specialists that love what they’re selling and doing.

From left: Michael Mercieca, Steve Mercieca and Marc Zammit Lupi.

Trapani Galea Feriol explained he constantly challenges himself and his team to aim higher, innovate, and never settle which culminated in a major success in 2024, breaking all records and goals the company set. Fuelling the company’s rapid success is Zanzi Homes’ energy that keeps it hungry and ahead of the curve. From shaping the future of real estate to leading by example, Paul Trapani Galea Feriol is proof that when passion meets strategy, success is inevitable. And if history is anything to go by, he’s just getting started.

Commenting on their achievements, Steve Mercieca, Group CEO and C-Founder said, “What a year 2024 has been! A massive shoutout to these two absolute powerhouses Marc and Paul, for smashing records and taking QuickLets and Zanzi Homes to new heights. We felt compelled to follow in the company’s nature to reward them precisely as they deserved with these share benefits”.

When asked what sets them apart, Mercieca said: “Marc’s, relentless drive and vision have not only solidified QuickLets as the go-to letting agency but also redefined what excellence in service looks like”. He continued, “Equally, Paul’s fearless leadership and strategic mindset have transformed Zanzi Homes into an unstoppable force, setting new benchmarks for the entire industry.”