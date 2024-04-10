A parking lot beside the Rabat parish church will be pedestrianised by the end of June.

The project - by Malta Tourism Authority and Infrastructure Malta - will cost €850,000.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said on Wednesday the project aims at promoting religious tourism by making Rabat - already a popular destination for the devout - more attractive.

Bartolo added that religious tourists usually travelled to Malta during winter and therefore outside the popular summer season.

At the site alongside Bartolo, Transport Minister Chris Bonett said the area will be regenerated to transform the open space from one used by cars to one for residents and tourists.