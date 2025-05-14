Gozo College Rabat primary, known as the Happy School, hosted the relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis, a modern role model for young catholics.

The relics were brought to the school by Fra Lorrie Zerafa, who provided a rare and deeply spiritual experience of Blessed Acutis.

A special assembly was held in the school hall to mark the occasion. Students learned about the life and faith of Blessed Acutis, the teenager who used his passion for technology to spread devotion to the Holy Eucharist. Known as the ‘Cyber Apostle of the Eucharist’, Acutis’s story resonated strongly with the young audience

Following the assembly, each class was given the opportunity to spend some time in front of the Blessed’s relics, where the atmosphere was prayerful and respectful, with students reflecting on Acutis’s example of living a holy life in today’s world.

Acutis was beatified by the late Pope Francis on October 10, 2020. In May 2024, Pope Francis recognised a second miracle that was attributed to Acutis’s intercession, paving the way for his canonisation.

With the death of Pope Francis on April 21, the canonisation of Blessed Acutis, which was scheduled for April 27, has been postponed.