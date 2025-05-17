Dozens of Rabat residents gathered on Saturday morning to protest the demolition of a historic farmhouse dating back to 1895 to make way for a five-storey apartment block “monstrosity”.

The development is proposed for Triq Buskett, close to the St Joseph convent and retreat house, St Dominic’s Church and retirement home Villa Messina.

It proposes the demolition of the current structure, excavation of the site, and construction of 83 parking spaces, 40 apartments, nine maisonettes, and one shop across five storeys.

According to public documents, the developer is Michael Bugeja, with Anthony Robinson listed as the project architect. Bugeja has declared ownership of the entire site.

The existing farmhouse from the front Photo: Emma Borg

Approximately 100 people attended the protest, including residents, nuns from the nearby convent, and politicians.

Over 400 objections have been submitted with the Planning Authority against the proposal in the past three weeks. Many residents are concerned that the five-storey structure will overwhelm nearby buildings, including a retreat house and the convent, and argue it is out of character with its surroundings.

The Archdiocese of Malta has filed an objection on behalf of the Sisters of St Joseph, who reside in the nearby convent. In a technical report submitted to the Planning Authority, the order stated the proposed development “represents a significant threat to the spiritual, structural, visual, and communal integrity of the St Joseph's Retreat House and Convent in Rabat.”

A computer-generated render depicts the volume of the proposed development. Photo: Moviment Graffitti/Facebook

While the developer has described the existing building as a "townhouse", residents such as Chris Farrugia argue this is misleading, saying the structure is actually a historic farmhouse from 1895 and the earliest large-scale building in the area. The building is also located in an area of archaeological importance, and residents warn that excavation could lead to “irreparable archaeological damage”.

Architect Aldo Caruana noted that the proposed design would create a blank wall façade overlooking the nearby retreat house. It would also add to traffic and parking problems in the area, he said, saying excavation restrictions could prevent the underground parking promised from materialising.

Sandra Sladden, another resident, shared her views with the crowd, saying, “We are here not because we are against developments, but we are against monstrous developments such as this.”

The farmhouse from the back including some of the expansive gardens behind it. Photo: Emma Borg

John Paul Cauchi of Moviment Graffitti recalled his time as a student at the St Joseph’s convent, which operated as a school until 1997. He said he was “shocked” upon seeing the project plans and warned it could mark the beginning of the end for Rabat, which has so far remained relatively untouched by overdevelopment.

Most surrounding residents are elderly, and living next to a project of this scale is “an insult,” he said, adding “this is another attack on our collective memory of the place and an attack on the residents.”

A spokesperson for Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar also addressed the crowd, saying projects like this negatively affect the quality of life of all Maltese people, and contribute to increased stress and anxiety.

The area of the proposed development is outlined in red. Photo: Google Maps

The local council has remained quiet on the issue. Only PN minority leader Nazju Cassar attended the protest, stating that he and the other three PN councillors oppose the project. Mayor Sandro Craus was absent due to a personal appointment.

However, Craus told Times of Malta, “We need to study and look at the technicalities. On one hand, the area is not UCA — it is in a boundary. However, at the same time we need to see about the façade and the height to make sure it doesn’t overshadow the area surrounding it.”