The starting gun has been fired in Malta’s race to implement a minimum 15% tax rate for multinational companies, with a new legal notice published on Tuesday transposing the EU directive into Maltese law.

Malta will now have up to six years to adapt to the new fiscal regime, as authorities rush to minimise the impact of the rules, which are expected to affect as many as 660 multinational companies that have a base in Malta and who employ some 20,000 people.

The new legal notice outlines how the rules will apply to companies located in Malta whose parent companies have an annual turnover of over €750m.

Many of these companies previously paid as little as 5% tax through Malta’s current tax regime.

Malta will apply a six-year ‘temporary exception’

However, authorities say that the publication of the new legal notice does not mean that the rules will come into place immediately, but that Malta was nonetheless obliged to transpose the directive and have the legal framework in place as the six-year derogation is applied.

A spokesperson for the Finance Ministry told Times of Malta that despite the fact that Malta “will apply a temporary exception for up to six consecutive fiscal years”, it still has “limited transposition obligations”.

“At this juncture, it has been reaffirmed that Malta will not change its current tax system, and the full imputation system will continue to apply as before,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson admitted that the taxation for these companies may nonetheless increase slightly during this transitional period because of other Member States applying the new rules but said that “the Ministry is working with a view to ensuring that Malta remains competitive for these companies”.

Some foreign companies currently pay 5% tax

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana had previously said that it does not pay for Malta to introduce the new rules this year, explaining that Malta would be making use of rules allowing some member states to delay their introduction.

The new corporate tax regime is believed to be a potential threat to Malta’s competitiveness, which makes use of favourable tax opportunities to attract foreign direct investment to its shores.

Although all companies in Malta pay a headline tax rate of 35%, foreign-owned companies are offered a 6/7ths refund on their tax, bringing their overall bill down to just 5%.

Tax harmonisation has been a bone of contention across Europe over the past years, with some calling for a unified tax regime across all member states. However, several smaller states across the bloc fear that adopting a one-size-fits-all approach to taxation will make it impossible for them to compete with their larger counterparts.