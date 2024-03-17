KPMG in Malta has announced that its associate director and environmental, social and governance (ESG) lead Rachel Decelis has been awarded the ‘Emerging Talent Award’ in the inaugural KPMG Global ESG Awards.

Announced as part of KPMG’s first-ever ‘ESG: Global Connect’ event, Decelis has been recognised on a global scale for her work in leading and building KPMG in Malta’s ESG practice. The award was presented by John McCalla-Leacy, KPMG’s head of global ESG.

Decelis is a chemist and chartered environmentalist, having 18 years’ experience in sustainability. She joined KPMG in Malta in 2022 as ESG lead, after having worked in both the environmental consultancy and regulatory sectors. She has since spearheaded KPMG in Malta’s ESG efforts and managed numerous engagements with private and public sector clients, including in hospitality, gaming, retail and financial services.

Decelis also provides internal and external ESG training, is an internationally sought-after speaker on sustainability matters, coordinates the ‘Our Impact Plan’ (OIP) Forum at KPMG in Malta, and has authored and co-authored numerous thought leadership pieces on sustainability. Her specialisations include ESG reporting, ESG strategy and climate change, and she is the climate and net zero lead for a sub-region of KPMG across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

KPMG in Malta congratulated Decelis for this significant achievement, which it said has positioned the firm’s ESG work on a global level.

