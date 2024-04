Rachela Pace produced a record jump in her first triple jump event of the outdoor season.

The Maltese athlete recorded a mark of 13.12m which was one of the nine top-10 finishes in last Saturday’s Stanford Invitational.

On her third attempt, Pace set the 13.12m jump which surpassed the previous national record of 13.04m set by Claire Azzopardi last year.

