A number of radars around Malta's coast have been upgraded in a €6 million project by Transport Malta to improve maritime monitoring.

The radars are used by TM's Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) and the armed forces.

The project also included the replacement of hardware and software in two control centres.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett, who visited the Transport Malta offices which host one of the control centres, said the vessel traffic service was a crucial component of Malta's maritime infrastructure for secure and efficient monitoring of shipping movements, as was expected from a leading maritime hub in the Mediterranean.