Radju Marija Malta is marking its 30th anniversary of broadcasting in Malta, commemorating three decades of spiritual outreach and service to the community.

A set of commemorate stamps issued for the radio's 30th anniversary.

Radju Marija Malta officially began broadcasting on May 31, 1995, from modest beginnings − just two small rooms at the Dominican Fathers’ Convent in Rabat − as a community radio station known then as Radio 106.

A pivotal milestone was reached on May 5, 1998, when Radio 106 joined the World Family of Radio Maria (WFRM), becoming the fifth station worldwide to adopt the name Radju Marija. The formation of the Assoċjazzjoni Radju Marija Malta (ARM) soon followed, leading to steady growth in both outreach and operations.

A major turning point came on June 17 that year, when Radju Marija Malta was granted a national broadcasting licence, allowing it to move to 102.3FM and reach listeners across Malta and Gozo. As the station expanded, so did the need for more adequate facilities.

Thanks to the generosity of its loyal listeners, Radju Marija was able to acquire a new home on Triq San Vinċenz Ferreri, Rabat. This building, blessed by Archbishop Charles Scicluna on May 31, 2019, has since served as the heart of Radju Marija’s operations.

Radju Marija Malta is now part of a global network of over 80 Radio Maria stations around the world.

Its mission remains steadfast: to share the message of the Gospel, offer hope and joy, and help listeners deepen their understanding of the Catholic faith and the teachings of the Church.

Radju Marija operates as a radio for the Church, sustained solely by divine providence, and run by a dedicated team of employees and hundreds of volunteers.

To commemorate this milestone, Radju Marija Malta, in collaboration with MaltaPost, is issuing a special set of commemorative stamps, presented in an informative collector’s folder.

Archbishop Scicluna will also lead a thanksgiving mass at Our Lady of the Grotto church in Rabat on Friday, May 30, at 6.30pm.