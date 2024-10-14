The launch of a new catamaran ferry between Malta and Sicily has been delayed once again, with operators missing the promised September start date without offering a new timeline.

Initially slated to begin in late spring, the Ragusa Xpress service has now faced its second delay, with the company citing permit issues for the earlier postponement. Despite promises to start operations last month in September, no specific date was ever confirmed.

The operators said: "Our plan was to start operating earlier however there were some delays in permits. That being said work is still ongoing and currently the vessel is in Marina di Ragusa for the installation of the car and passenger ramps."

A spokesperson for Transport Malta said: “The vessel is currently planning to call at the port of Ragusa for a sea trial focused on testing the embarkation and disembarkation equipment. At this stage, the vessel has not yet commenced commercial operations.”

The ferry is run by a company owned by local businessman Paul Gauci, whose PG Group manages the Pavi and Pama supermarkets, as well as the local franchise of Zara.

Gauci also acquired Marina di Ragusa, one of Sicily’s largest marinas, in an undisclosed multi-million euro deal in January 2023.

The Ragusa Xpress, a catamaran previously used by Virtu Ferries, can carry up to 430 passengers and 21 cars, with the crossing between Grand Harbour and Marina di Ragusa expected to take one hour and 45 minutes.