A rainbow runner fish, also known as the Hawaiian salmon, has been documented in Maltese waters for the first time.

Marine biologist and University of Malta Professor Alan Deidun shared a video on Thursday of the “rare visitor” swimming alongside traditional Maltese boats on social media.

Rainbow Runner in Gozo Video filmed by Luke Meilak and posted on Alan Deidun's Facebook

Luke Meilak, a citizen scientist, spotted the fish in Gozo late last week. The rainbow runner is native to the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans but has occasionally been observed in the Mediterranean.

“This species has previously been sighted in southern Italy, but this is the first time it has been recorded in Maltese waters,” Deidun said.

He attributed the fish’s presence to the warming of the Mediterranean Sea and shipping traffic from the Suez Canal.

The sighting was made possible through the Spot the Alien citizen science campaign, launched in 2019 to encourage the reporting of non-indigenous species (NIS) in Maltese waters.

“It’s not uncommon to see new species nowadays; we are recording around ten new species a year,” Deidun added.

He suggested previously that the recent sighting of a monk seal in Maltese waters might be linked to rising sea temperatures.