A panel of seven judges from as many countries has confirmed that Ramona Frendo has the qualifications to serve as a judge on the European Court of Justice.

The decision was taken in Brussels on Wednesday.

Since 2019, Frendo has served as a judge on the General Court of the European Union and will now succeed Judge Peter G. Xuereb on the European Court of Justice.

Frendo graduated as a lawyer 26 years ago, her experience covering civil, insurance, industrial, family and criminal law, as well as consultancy and drafting services to commercial entities and public authorities.

She served as a member of the Justice Reform Commission 2013, responsible for a critical and comprehensive analysis of procedural and substantive law.