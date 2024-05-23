A panel of seven judges from as many countries has confirmed that Ramona Frendo has the qualifications to serve as a judge on the European Court of Justice.

The decision was taken in Brussels on Wednesday.

Since 2019, Frendo has served as a judge on the General Court of the European Union and will now succeed Judge Peter G. Xuereb on the European Court of Justice.

Frendo graduated as a lawyer 26 years ago, her experience covering civil, insurance, industrial, family and criminal law, as well as consultancy and drafting services to commercial entities and public authorities.

She served as a member of the Justice Reform Commission 2013, responsible for a critical and comprehensive analysis of procedural and substantive law.

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.