Raphael Aloisio has been announced as the new president of the Malta Business Bureau. The bureau is the EU business advisory organisation of The Malta Chamber of Commerce and The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association. It is also a partner of the Enterprise Europe Network.

Mr Aloisio is an accountant and auditor with a career spanning over 43 years in public practice. He joined Deloitte in 1987 and was appointed as a partner in 1990. He retired from Deloitte in May 2023, after contributing to the firm for more than three decades, including a tenure of 21 years as the Advisory Leader. His work primarily focused on corporate finance and funding, transaction, and business advisory within the tourism and hospitality, consumer business, and real estate sectors.

Mr Aloisio served on the Council of the Malta Institute of Accountants for 16 years.

On his appointment as new MBB President Mr Aloisio commented, “As I step into the role of president at the MBB, I am ready to build upon the organisation’s past achievements and capitalize on new opportunities to bridge the gap between Maltese businesses and Europe. The MBB serves as Malta’ business gateway to the EU, and our mission is to help shape future EU legislation that safeguards the competitiveness of our business community, while contributing positively towards Europe’s ambitious climate goals.”

Mr. Aloisio emphasized that the organisation will continue to highlight the unique challenges faced by Malta as a small island state, particularly in comparison to our mainland European partners. These challenges include connectivity and additional transportation costs. “We will count on the support of our newly elected MEPs to ensure that Malta’s concerns are addressed at the highest levels,” he stated.

The MBB thanked Alison Mizzi who led the organisation for the past three years, for raising the profile of MBB and for bringing it closer to Maltese businesses.

It also thanked outgoing directors Malcolm Jones and Jean-Pierre Schembri for their support and input over the past term.

The MBB Board for the 2024-2027 term is composed of: Raphael Aloisio (President), Sergio Vella (Vice President), Simon De Cesare, Brian Muscat, Marthese Portelli, Andrei Imbroll, and Philipp Seifert (directors).