Florian Wirtz grabbed his first international goal with a strike that will go down in the history books as his Germany side beat France 2-0 in an international friendly on Saturday.

On the cusp of seven seconds 20-year-old starlet Wirtz stunned the crowd in Lyon to give Germany the lead, before Kai Havertz wrapped up the encounter just after half-time in an impressive display by the Euro 2024 hosts.

Toni Kroos, playing his first international since 2021, received the ball from kick-off and chipped it forward to Leverkusen playmaker Wirtz.

