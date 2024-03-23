Florian Wirtz grabbed his first international goal with a strike that will go down in the history books as his Germany side beat France 2-0 in an international friendly on Saturday.

On the cusp of seven seconds 20-year-old starlet Wirtz stunned the crowd in Lyon to give Germany the lead, before Kai Havertz wrapped up the encounter just after half-time in an impressive display by the Euro 2024 hosts.

Toni Kroos, playing his first international since 2021, received the ball from kick-off and chipped it forward to Leverkusen playmaker Wirtz.

More details on SportsDesk. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.