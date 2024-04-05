The King’s Own Philharmonic Society of Valletta will continue with its celebration marking the 150th anniversary of its foundation.

On Friday, April 5, the book, Lis Storia ta Malta bil Gzejer Tahha, by P. P. Castagna, will be on show at the band club’s premises in Republic Street. The rare book, written in the late 19th century, highlights the fact that the La Stella Band, founded by Giuseppe Borg, was the first band of the capital city. The book is being exhibited with the cooperation of the National Library staff.

On the evening of Saturday, April 6, the King’s Own Band will perform festive marches along the streets of Valletta, while on Sunday, April 7, Archbishop Emeritus of Tirana-Durres in Albania, George Frendo OP, will celebrate a thanksgiving mass at St Dominic’s basilica at 10am.

After mass, a new banner commemorating the 150th anniversary will be inaugurated and blessed by Mgr Frendo. In the evening, the Nicolò Isuard Band of Mosta will play band marches along Republic Street, Valletta, followed by a band programme at St John’s Square.