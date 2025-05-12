The National Archives on Monday issued this rare picture of Għar id-Dud promenade in Sliema with the entrance of the Chalet on the right.

The Chalet was inaugurated 99 years ago today. Built on a strip of land jutting out from the promenade, it was designed in the art nouveau style. The venue was an iconic dance hall, home to Malta’s finest entertainment and musical acts.

The National Archives, which chose the photo from the Edwin Galea collection, recalled that the Chalet was damaged during an air raid in 1942 and reopened in 1944. It was declared unsafe in 1959 and operations ceased in 1963. The remaining structure was demolished in 2006.

The Chalet was abandoned in 1963 and the remains of the building were pulled down in 2006.

Various government attempts to encourage investment on the site have since failed.

The undated photograph is remarkable in that all the buildings shown in it have since been demolished and in most cases replaced, except Il-Fortizza, at the far end, which remains unchanged. The building, a coastal artillery battery, was built by the British forces between 1872 and 1876. It is now a restaurant.

A side view of the Chalet.