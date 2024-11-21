Sliema and Gżira residents woke up on Thursday morning to the smell of sewage-infested seas, after damage to the area’s sewage system caused raw waste to flow into the sea at the Sliema Ferries area.

Residents in the area reported foul-smelling raw sewage and faeces flowing into the murky seas.

The spill took place in the Sliema Ferries area. Video: Giulia Magri

A Water Services Corporation spokesperson told Times of Malta that the issue arose after a manhole gave way.

"This led to parts of the manhole blocking the drainage system in the area."

The spokesperson said the WSC is treating the matter with "utmost urgency", with a team on site to address the issue.

"They will be working on the road to ensure the manhole is promptly repaired and normal function restored to the drainage system," the spokesperson said.