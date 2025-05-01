A 72-year-old man is set to undertake an extraordinary pilgrimage shortly, walking from Canterbury Cathedral in Canterbury, UK to St Peter’s Square in Rome to raise funds for Caritas Malta.

The Via Francigena is one of the most important medieval pilgrimage routes, historically connecting Western Europe to Rome, alongside the famous destinations of Jerusalem and Santiago de Compostela.

Raymond Aquilina, who discovered a lifelong passion for trekking as a young man while working towards the Duke of Edinburgh Award in 1976, is no stranger to long-distance walking.

Since completing his first Camino de Santiago from Lisbon to Santiago de Compostela in 2015 - covering nearly 640km in 26 days - he has completed 13 Camino routes, including a record 1,150km trek from Valencia in 2023 to mark his 70th birthday. That journey alone raised €3,750 for Caritas Malta.

Ray Aquilina will be raising funds for Caritas.

Last year, the father of two and grandfather of two, planned to walk the historic Via Francigena from Canterbury to Rome, aiming once again to raise funds for Caritas. However, the trek was postponed after he was diagnosed with cancer and had to begin treatment.

Now, in 2025, Aquilina is determined to complete the journey.

Aquilina's journey will span approximately 2,300 kilometres and will be divided into two phases: from Canterbury Cathedral to Aosta, starting on May 17 and ending on June 23.

The second phase will take from Aosta to St Peter’s Square in Rome, planned for late September to October, over a further 35 days.

Those wishing to support his cause can donate directly to Raymond Aquilina via Revolut or BOV mobile number: 99876542.